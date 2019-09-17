Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While 10-15 Associates Has Increased Holding by $927,675; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $512,408

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 16,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 622,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.55M, up from 605,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 1.99 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 39,288 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64M, down from 42,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $167.19. About 466,758 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

