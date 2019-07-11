Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Stake by $3.46 Million; As Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Market Value Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Boosted by $17.68 Million Its Holding

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 108.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 519,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 998,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, up from 478,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 1.08 million shares traded or 23.79% up from the average. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 58,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.53M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fincl Advsrs reported 0.09% stake. Sanders Capital Ltd Company accumulated 10.76M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 9,490 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.38M shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 32,146 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Axa reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.76% or 222,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,500 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 1.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12.16 million shares. Main Street Rech Ltd Company reported 4.76% stake. Wolverine Asset Ltd Com has 54,997 shares. Jp Marvel Advsr Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 14,785 shares to 71,773 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 77,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,024 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HPP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 36,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.11% or 208,000 shares. 34,728 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Westwood Holding Gru has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 554,896 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.11% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 9.23M shares. Creative Planning reported 7,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.03% or 8,410 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0% or 820 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 161,422 shares or 0% of the stock.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 205,589 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $24.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 264,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).