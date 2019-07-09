Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose While Lipe & Dalton Has Cut Its Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Has Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 160,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 660,819 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.43M, down from 821,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $186.76. About 907,483 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Dow Futures Fall With Tech Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Change In Reporting Structure Reduces Visibility – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis accumulated 806,505 shares. Moreover, Bonness Ent Inc has 1.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,887 shares. Investors stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21.39M shares. National Bank Of Stockton has 21,989 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.27% or 39,366 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.93% or 876,411 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,245 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.67% or 46,200 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Prtnrs Inc has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sanders Capital Limited owns 3.12% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10.76 million shares. Fayez Sarofim &, Texas-based fund reported 53,856 shares. Glenview Bank Trust Dept invested 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc reported 79,919 shares stake.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.35 million for 35.11 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.