Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Rose While Credit Capital Investments Raised Position by $590,000; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake by $732,195

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 14.11M shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow on Pace for Best June: 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy on Simmering US-Iran Tensions – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ wants more concessions in reported Dish/T-Mobile deal – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

