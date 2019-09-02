Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Regents Of The University Of California Boosted Position by $922,220; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Vision Capital Management Increased Its Position

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.26% or 13,588 shares. 72,041 are held by Capital Advisors Ok. Apriem Advsrs reported 27,484 shares. 2,529 are held by Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division owns 136,066 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc reported 37,124 shares stake. Wade G W & invested in 0.27% or 48,531 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 4.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 110,322 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inv Counsel reported 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 862,002 shares or 0.61% of the stock. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 12,749 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.37% or 19,781 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.