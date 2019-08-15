Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Iowa State Bank Trimmed Stake by $641,212; Gates Capital Management Lowered Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stake by $13.87 Million; Share Price Rose

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 3.13M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $94.53. About 30,471 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta holds 0.04% or 2,592 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hillsdale Investment Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0.07% or 107,243 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has 13,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 120,811 are held by Invesco Limited. Prudential owns 144,009 shares. Massachusetts Services Commerce Ma reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Icon Advisers Comm, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 34 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi accumulated 1.69M shares or 0.88% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement has 90,871 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.69 million shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.27 million shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $152.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Completes Acquisition of Steel Ceilings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth holds 4.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 110,322 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1.99 million shares. First United Retail Bank Trust holds 1.47% or 40,429 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp holds 0.01% or 15,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications Incorporated reported 65,518 shares. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ssi Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealth Architects Limited Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corp invested in 73,392 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,709 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt has 0.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Sequent Asset Limited Company has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 23,118 shares. Churchill Corporation, a California-based fund reported 157,051 shares. Stephens Ar reported 516,378 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.