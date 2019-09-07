Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $726,703; As Autohome (ATHM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 12,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 412,946 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.42M, down from 425,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33 million, up from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 706,419 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 153,900 shares to 7,441 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,785 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 268,091 shares to 491,916 shares, valued at $26.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).