Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Cypress Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $6.08 Million; As Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Stock Declined, Capital International Sarl Upped by $3.43 Million Its Position

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 26,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 118,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 494,250 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 72.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 110,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 263,163 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70M, up from 152,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 8.15M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc has invested 1.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tarbox Family Office reported 5,961 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0.31% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8.95M shares. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 36,786 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.52% or 185,526 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argi Inv Ser Limited Co holds 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 62,749 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.79% or 444,661 shares. 101,775 are held by Van Den Berg Mngmt I. Old West Inv Limited Liability Company has 35,120 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Geode Limited Com reported 0.82% stake. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 15.43M shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested 1.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 51,505 shares to 6,900 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,345 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 419,100 shares to 539,700 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,430 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON).

