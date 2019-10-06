Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Maintained by Tt International; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Cut by $1.50 Million Its Stake

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 613,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.59 million, down from 641,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks

Tt International increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 219,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, up from 190,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,922 shares to 470,886 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt holds 62,828 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 0.08% or 52,698 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 9,000 shares. Albert D Mason Inc accumulated 5,204 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iowa National Bank owns 3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,257 shares. Paradigm Limited reported 44,006 shares. Fagan Assocs holds 2.54% or 114,215 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 1,043 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 598,993 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd invested in 425,919 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 15,280 were reported by Miles. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 349,575 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 171,077 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 254,923 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc owns 324.30M shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 18,973 shares. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 134,675 shares. Hartford Mngmt invested 1.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 121,256 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc. Jefferies Grp Limited Company accumulated 94,201 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ipg Investment Limited Liability Corp has 4,709 shares. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny has 1.48 million shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. 444,661 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested in 0.83% or 296,406 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.7% or 91,638 shares in its portfolio. 28,961 are held by Texas Yale. Brick & Kyle Assocs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,165 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

