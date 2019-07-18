Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Maintained by Legacy Private Trust; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Lifted Holding by $16.12 Million

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 84,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 6.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 152.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 328,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 544,824 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75M, up from 215,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 615,662 shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 117,193 shares to 98,410 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 135,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,679 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital holds 19,165 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 180,654 shares. Motco owns 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,406 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.37M shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 35,831 shares. 21,119 were reported by Pinnacle Hldgs Limited. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 0.23% or 18,509 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Lc accumulated 19,719 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carderock Mngmt invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pennsylvania-based Janney Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department reported 65,315 shares. Nottingham Advsr reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 346,887 shares to 155,713 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,300 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.