Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Maintained by Cypress Capital Management Wy; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $387,942

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 03/04/2018 – US StratCommand: Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US FTC is investigating Facebook’s use of personal data and whether it violated policies by allowing Cambridg; 11/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive – Sarah Palin: Breitbart News Is `Writing and Publishing the Truth’ About Facebook Censorship; 05/04/2018 – Facebook fined $33 mln for failing to aid Brazil graft probe; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg grilled over Facebook controversies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,723 are owned by Regentatlantic Capital. Mawer Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Assetmark stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% or 72,166 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0% or 44 shares. Howard Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Salem Investment Counselors holds 19,994 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 2,214 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5.51M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Community Fincl Service Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 2.29% stake. Ironwood Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 44,215 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 254,904 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Company reported 4,935 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank reported 46,760 shares stake.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp Inc has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,665 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 58,970 shares. Weatherstone Management has 2,793 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 reported 2,489 shares. 840,600 were reported by Kensico Mngmt. Blume Cap Management reported 0.75% stake. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Welch Capital Limited Liability New York invested in 47,252 shares. Secor Advsr Lp reported 0.4% stake. Virtu Financial Lc owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,171 shares. Amer Century accumulated 8.13 million shares or 1.37% of the stock. Strategic Glob Advsrs Lc reported 26,332 shares. Allen Limited Company accumulated 0.25% or 3,624 shares. Interocean Lc holds 9,111 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Co has invested 1.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).