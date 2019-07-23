Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Lifted by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 2,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,425 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 130,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.84. About 5.56 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 38,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,631 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08 million, up from 97,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 13.76M shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,379 shares to 138,896 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest owns 1.60 million shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,286 shares. 141,284 are owned by Tdam Usa. Tig Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 40,223 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 445 shares. 135,946 were accumulated by Petrus Co Lta. Hl Svcs, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Westchester Cap invested in 4.02% or 67,179 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 1.52% or 9.91M shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs invested in 9,350 shares or 1.83% of the stock. 48,433 are owned by Coastline Trust. Osborne Ltd Llc invested in 1.37% or 50,300 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 10,725 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 42,496 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Ltd Com invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

