Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Lifted by Cypress Capital Management Wy; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shareholder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Trimmed Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 308,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16M, down from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 1.05M shares traded or 37.86% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09M shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 40,375 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $58,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Management Co Limited Co invested in 15,682 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Orleans Management La reported 2.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Accredited holds 0.11% or 9,030 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 10,218 shares. Delta Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Common Retirement Fund holds 10.52 million shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.54% stake. 9.19M are held by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Coastline Trust has 70,237 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Crestwood Group Ltd Com reported 9,224 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.88 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clark Estates Inc New York holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 574,359 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 48,752 shares.

