Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Lifted by Coastline Trust Co; Marathon Trading Investment Management Position in Citigroup (C) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 490.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 30,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,623 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 11.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric Itambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,237 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, up from 59,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “From Kyrgyzstan To London: How This CEO Is Trying To Revolutionize Productivity In Financial Services – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CannTrust: What A Mess – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Must-Own Stocks Surging Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Wireless Carrier Market: A Two-Horse Race – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

