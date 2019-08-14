Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Increased by Wespac Advisors Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Oxbow Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $459,225

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 621% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 45,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 7,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,651 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 108,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prns Limited Liability has invested 5.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca owns 26,775 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.28% or 15,572 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank reported 141,782 shares stake. Capstone has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,134 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bb&T reported 892,488 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies Lp has 2.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 381,058 shares. The New York-based Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr Prtn Limited Com holds 8,203 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Com has 23,288 shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 0.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 147,794 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39,055 shares to 163,355 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd Unsp Adr (TCEHY) by 34,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,607 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft hires Samsung vet as healthcare head – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.