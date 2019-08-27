Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Increased by Fragasso Group Inc; Apple (AAPL) Holder Holderness Investments Company Upped Its Holding

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 11,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 62,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 50,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Trump ZTE Tweet, China Chipmaking Industry and Apple’s iPhones Causes Trade Deficit (Video)

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 12,164 shares to 29,110 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 14,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

