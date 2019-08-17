Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Saybrook Capital; Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Has Lifted

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,250 were reported by Whitnell &. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Svcs reported 33,827 shares. 94,800 are held by Andra Ap. Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Harvest Cap Management Inc has 3,553 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 32,982 shares. Amp Cap Investors owns 1.32M shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Personal Cap Advisors has 465,130 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept reported 77,538 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 527,237 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 6.67M shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 831 shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs Inc has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (NYSE:FRC) by 8,586 shares to 67,782 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 24,770 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 2.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 147,783 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 60 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fosun Int Ltd owns 5,925 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,244 shares. London Com Of Virginia has invested 1.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Trust Com holds 25,790 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.94 million shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,440 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Comm owns 307,590 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.82% or 311.72 million shares. Harvest Mngmt stated it has 9,801 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,519 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,265 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).