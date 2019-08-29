Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Legacy Private Trust; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Raised Holding by $810,836

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,846 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 101,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $64.09. About 8.38 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 120,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 84,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 6.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 23,628 shares to 227,320 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 36,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,199 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communication has 1.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 64,923 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Counselors Incorporated owns 622,922 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. 409,833 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 16,374 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 14.00 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Lc. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Com holds 0.27% or 10,842 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Incorporated accumulated 53,094 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ifrah Svcs Inc owns 16,684 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.44% or 73,139 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Corporation has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Middleton And Incorporated Ma has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 177,825 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Incorporated owns 27,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.21 million shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,780 shares to 16,279 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,944 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Ltd Co has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 0.35% or 12,300 shares. D L Carlson Inv Incorporated owns 70,975 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.19% or 87,335 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Incorporated owns 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,830 shares. Bar Harbor holds 1.91% or 54,985 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Tru reported 26,715 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 296,767 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cumberland Advsrs reported 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 71,672 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Company has 11,230 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bank N A reported 1.08% stake. Bailard has 5,868 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 4,000 shares. Caprock owns 30,001 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.