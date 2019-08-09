Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Jones Financial Companies Lllp; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Increased Position by $5.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 575,064 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.92M, up from 544,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $161.24. About 2.31M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 11,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 199,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78 million, up from 187,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $55.82 lastly. It is down 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) by 66,173 shares to 9.01M shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx Etf (VYM) by 18,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,577 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.