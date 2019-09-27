Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Upped by Spectrum Asset Management Nb; Jag Capital Management Decreased Its Vmware Class A (VMW) Holding by $8.23 Million

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 23,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 5.35 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 49,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 67,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 117,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $145.9. About 754,964 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 124,217 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 7,911 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited. 1,807 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability. Scotia Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 11,979 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 16,450 shares. Curbstone reported 2,680 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 17 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0.37% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc holds 251 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 498,964 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Harvest Ltd Llc. Burney reported 53,071 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 32,596 shares to 151,812 shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks With High Earnings Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does VMWare Stock Have More Room to Run? – Investorplace.com” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VMware’s Shopping Spree Fails To Impress The Stock Market – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why VMware Plunged 18.9% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 35.76 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.72% stake. 36.30M were reported by Rech. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 1.3% stake. Fruth Inv Management invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 147,431 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 43,298 shares. Maryland Cap reported 194,010 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 758,171 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Corp owns 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 62,373 shares. Amp Capital reported 1.65 million shares. 54,211 were reported by Park Avenue Securities Limited Co. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa reported 24,524 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 36,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp holds 49,565 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio.