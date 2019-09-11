Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Raised by Advisors Preferred Llc; Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $51.89 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22M, up from 6.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 611,250 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.52% or 1.08M shares. Int Ca has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4.34 million were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Van Strum And Towne invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 85,284 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,112 were accumulated by American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv. Sequoia Ltd Company has 43,502 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Twin Management accumulated 352,100 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 10,098 shares. Fagan Associates holds 0.33% or 12,973 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,422 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.48% or 215,300 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 215,501 shares. Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,565 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armour Residential Com Inc by 20,294 shares to 46,299 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,224 shares in its portfolio. Wright Invsts Serv accumulated 0.11% or 5,066 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,740 shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs has invested 4.59% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc invested 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Group One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Madison Inv reported 603,042 shares. Sterling Cap, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Art Advisors Llc accumulated 13,057 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 12.50M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 11,884 shares. Taylor Asset holds 0.18% or 5,000 shares.