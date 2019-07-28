Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Increased by Hanson Mcclain Inc; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in At&T (T) by $2.68 Million as Share Value Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.33 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 86,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,757 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 214,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 34.15M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Year Tr Etf (TLT) by 6,295 shares to 8,370 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,346 shares to 133,609 shares, valued at $37.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,941 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).