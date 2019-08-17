Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Increased by Crow Point Partners Llc; Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 919,691 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,171 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guild Investment Mgmt invested in 48,720 shares or 3.76% of the stock. Kessler Investment Lc invested in 62,874 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 128,155 shares. Fin Consulate Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,810 shares. Blume Cap accumulated 3,220 shares. Northpointe Ltd Co invested 2.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Hawaiian State Bank owns 99,782 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 172,702 shares. Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 154,721 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 130,293 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.32% or 2.13 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Tt International has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Miller Howard Ny holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.73 million shares. 135,635 were reported by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Old West Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 58,527 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank holds 6,047 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 10,000 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 11,987 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sterling Investment Management holds 9,822 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 374 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn invested in 1,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis reported 0% stake. Thornburg Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 2,719 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 90,421 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 33,746 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Everett Harris And Ca invested in 211,201 shares. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.18% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).