Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Boosted by Spinnaker Trust; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 49,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 85,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.01 million, down from 135,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,522 shares to 582,315 shares, valued at $100.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,714 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.23M for 56.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,650 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 10,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

