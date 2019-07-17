Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Has Boosted by Saybrook Capital; American Airlines Group (AAL) Shareholder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Position by $3.73 Million as Stock Price Declined

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 560.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 120,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,926 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 21,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 6.35M shares traded or 8.34% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 187,667 shares. Covington Management has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 17,205 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Co accumulated 15 shares. 159,155 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 23,341 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt reported 21,700 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 689,372 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 0.01% or 21,376 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 1,283 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 65,651 shares. Lpl Lc owns 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 107,824 shares. Axa holds 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 8,769 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 19 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 336,787 shares to 380,328 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Stk (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Comm Ma accumulated 9,530 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.65 million are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp holds 97,015 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,097 shares. Wespac Lc holds 52,532 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp owns 91,535 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.82% or 136,631 shares. 23.43M are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt And Research has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westfield Management Co LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amg Trust Natl Bank owns 6,241 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 5,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.46% or 15.15 million shares.