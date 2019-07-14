Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Boosted by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) by $349,646 as Stock Value Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 15,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 31,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.09M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 125,865 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Com Adv accumulated 35,182 shares. 53,094 were accumulated by Boys Arnold &. Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,250 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 47,658 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Serv owns 18,509 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.98% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6.52 million shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Company reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cap Management Assoc Ny owns 25,720 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has 19,072 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 241,567 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 12,692 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 1.11% or 656,350 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr Partners Limited Co holds 0.06% or 8,203 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tucows’ Ting Mobile sets deal with Verizon, ends T-Mobile pact – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares to 384 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY) by 1,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,534 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.15M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,209 shares to 96,109 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 27,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).