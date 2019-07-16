Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose While Btc Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Valuation Rose, Fiera Capital Lowered Its Position

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,664 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 139,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 2,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,047 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 15,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.16. About 362,069 shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.28% or 86,800 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,914 shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.91% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 946,936 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. Goodman Fin Corporation holds 3.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 125,289 shares. Lynch & Associates In stated it has 46,215 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 54,224 are owned by Wheatland. 433,800 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt. Usca Ria stated it has 70,315 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Finance Counselors Incorporated owns 622,922 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 739,045 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 55,792 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Lc owns 66,421 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,015 shares to 72,115 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 78,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,002 shares to 462,533 shares, valued at $51.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.