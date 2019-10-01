Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Strategic Advisors Has Raised Stake; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Position by $38.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 58.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 451,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.94 million, up from 767,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 1.75M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 8,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 114,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, up from 105,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 6.01M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 909,231 shares to 10.12M shares, valued at $1.25 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fnb Corp/Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 460,100 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp stated it has 21,193 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 3.93 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust has 7,002 shares. Ww Investors holds 18.86 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj invested in 1.33% or 19,000 shares. Riverpark Capital Ltd Company reported 2,236 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 50,700 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,620 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs reported 12,772 shares. 24,143 were reported by Guardian Advisors Limited Partnership. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Qs Invsts Limited Com reported 172,636 shares. 17,623 are held by Stevens Cap Mgmt L P. Mckinley Ltd Liability Corp Delaware reported 0.56% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,624 shares to 39,837 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight by 1,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Financial.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 0.06% or 22,690 shares. Logan Cap Management reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Holderness Invests Co owns 92,990 shares. Windward Ca invested in 0.31% or 44,057 shares. First Foundation reported 16,890 shares stake. Moreover, Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valicenti Advisory holds 4.86% or 174,377 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Lc holds 3.67% or 1.48 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 21,299 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 68,084 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Maryland Cap has invested 1.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). London Of Virginia has 1.83% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Personal Services invested 1.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

