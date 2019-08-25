Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Rnc Capital Management Has Trimmed by $22.05 Million Its Stake; Pacifica Capital Investments Raised M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stake by $809,042 as Share Value Rose

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 373,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 726,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.97M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 390,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 363,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.71. About 438,084 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 23/05/2018 – Grand Opening Of New Emmitsburg Community; 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 15,880 shares to 20,211 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 77,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

