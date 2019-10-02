Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Regents Of The University Of California Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Price Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised by $1.66 Million Its Holding

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 6.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 10,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21M, up from 39,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $155.66. About 988,389 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,442 shares to 171,450 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 77,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,368 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Capital Mngmt Company Limited Partnership owns 201,478 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 22,739 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 12,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Oakworth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 4,773 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 310 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,733 shares. Walleye Trading Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,585 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Co invested in 432,600 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 352 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation owns 144,063 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department owns 1,231 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 22,367 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 9,608 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.28% or 928,716 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Bankshares holds 0.2% or 21,629 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wheatland Incorporated stated it has 50,886 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 0.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 560,770 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 16,346 shares. Fdx has 107,252 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 12,896 shares. First Savings Bank accumulated 106,834 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 39,500 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa owns 18,155 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 17,210 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 20,550 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 5,789 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.89 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.