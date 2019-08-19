Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Increased Position; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Lowered Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stake by $5.09 Million; Shares Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 7.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 209,199 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 09/03/2018 – Food Lion Feeds to Partner with Local Meals on Wheels Feeding Agencies to Help Feed Seniors; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T5-NT, Model 78104 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – FY NET RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 142 MILLION, UP 38 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ARE ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, AS DEFINED AT TIME OF IPO IN MAY 2017; 02/05/2018 – Philips Lighting: Repurchase Program Worth About EUR38M; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- T10-NT, Model 78107 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.77 PER SHARE (TOTAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.05 PER SHARE); 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS AIMS TO GET INJUNCTION U.S. DEFIBS SALES LIFTED IN 2H; 01/05/2018 – New Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i Offers Families a New Level of Air Purification and Smart Performance

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,681 were reported by Capital Investment Counsel. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86M shares. 9,801 are owned by Harvest Capital Management. Accuvest Global has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs accumulated 0.83% or 3.38 million shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.69% or 67,400 shares in its portfolio. Heathbridge Cap Ltd has 528,450 shares for 6.25% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.57% or 69,344 shares. Country Club Trust Communication Na has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Capital Mngmt Llc holds 6,302 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 198,444 shares. Miller Inv Mngmt Lp reported 38,965 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 98,600 shares. Swedbank holds 2.66M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.