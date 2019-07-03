Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose While Lipe & Dalton Has Decreased Stake; As International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stock Declined, Green Square Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $516,906

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 20,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,742 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 45,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 12,480 shares to 6,448 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,704 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (NYSE:EPD).