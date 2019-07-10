Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose While Iowa State Bank Lowered Holding by $641,212; Hamel Associates Has Cut Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Market Valuation Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 20,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 29,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 9.22 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,883 shares to 94,632 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

