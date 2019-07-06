Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered by $592,360 Its Stake; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $767,550

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 28,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 312,182 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 10,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,990 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M Inc reported 0.07% stake. Schmidt P J Investment owns 109,141 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Counsel Ca has 1.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.02 million were accumulated by Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc. Sfmg Lc accumulated 16,189 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com invested in 5,297 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Company invested in 151,561 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 0.74% or 10,700 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,714 shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,363 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability accumulated 344,078 shares. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 6,172 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 30,875 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 21.39 million shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,106 shares to 49,921 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 128.49 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 26,065 shares to 159,786 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.