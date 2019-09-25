Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Tt International Has Raised Its Holding; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Value Declined, Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Lowered Holding

Tt International increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 29,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 219,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57 million, up from 190,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.27. About 6.45 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 502,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 6.68M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 742,012 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $24.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 1.06 million shares to 5.37M shares, valued at $59.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 49,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82M shares, and cut its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

