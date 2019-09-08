Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Raymond James Trust Lowered Stake by $514,126; Whetstone Capital Advisors Position in Envestnet (ENV) Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 246,033 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET PRICES OFFERING OF $300M OF 1.75% CONV NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 8,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 340,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16M, down from 349,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.01 million for 39.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Envestnet Platform Enhancements Designed to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

