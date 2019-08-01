Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Iowa State Bank Lowered Position; Verizon Commun (VZ) Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.87 Million

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (VZ) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 31,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 71,911 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 103,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Verizon Commun for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40M shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 6,322 shares to 94,578 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,294 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

