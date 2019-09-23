Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While Carroll Financial Associates Boosted Position; Westchester Capital Management Holds Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 98,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 93,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.83 million shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 26.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 10,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 49,333 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 39,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41M shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 417,253 shares to 11,019 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Dev Mkts Ex Us by 115,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,805 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 315,241 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perkins Coie Trust, Washington-based fund reported 12,274 shares. Moreover, Hartline has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,469 shares. Swarthmore Gru reported 120,300 shares. Northeast Consultants has 25,121 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 12,807 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Westwood Grp holds 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,175 shares. Moreover, Private Harbour Invest Mngmt & Counsel Ltd Liability has 2.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 10.93M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 444,110 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 11,470 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt owns 140,165 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 388,567 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Quantum Capital reported 7,793 shares. Moreover, Tortoise has 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 59 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested in 3,638 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 13,285 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kopp Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 4,684 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Israel-based Menora Mivtachim has invested 2.33% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 149,451 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,978 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 196 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valero Energy Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil Processing Spreads And Valero – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “NuStar opens valves to more Permian oil, refined products – San Antonio Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plaintiffs’ lawyer suggests Valero sold bad fuel to hundreds of ships – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.