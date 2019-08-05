Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Maintained by Saybrook Capital; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Maintains Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 5.03 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 4.39 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11,373 shares to 8,945 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,245 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust stated it has 9,142 shares. Ntv Asset Management Llc stated it has 8,566 shares. Brookstone reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 621,127 shares. Bessemer Grp has 69,641 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.41% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.36M shares. Aviva Public Lc reported 2.52M shares stake. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 8,556 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 3.24 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has 10,545 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.29M shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 11.55 million shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,501 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt owns 0.62% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 29,504 shares.

