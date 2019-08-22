Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Maintained by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc; Hillman Co Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 4.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $12.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.32. About 1.74 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 21/05/2018 – Direct Energy Releases New Skills for Customers with Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 554,113 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 0.3% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 582,154 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation holds 96,599 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 528,106 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has 85,284 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 12,000 are held by Paw. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny holds 1.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 409,753 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 65,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Lucas Cap Mgmt reported 1.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Indiana Tru Investment Management has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,654 shares. Endurance Wealth reported 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bankshares Of Hutchinson accumulated 7,567 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gap Inc Del (NYSE:GPS) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,150 shares. Moreover, Condor Management has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pitcairn holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,233 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 186 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Long Island Limited Liability Co holds 3.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,890 shares. 8,565 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 2,500 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com stated it has 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Unknown-based Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware has invested 3.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montana-based Stack Fincl Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Trust Co accumulated 1.55% or 5,827 shares. Cadinha And Commerce Ltd Company accumulated 6,046 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.57% or 714,607 shares in its portfolio.