Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Lifted by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by $499,000

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 252,906 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $108.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 762,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 208,834 shares. Amer Interest Gru reported 332,973 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 219,820 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 91,405 shares. Saba Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 2.86M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board invested in 463,300 shares. Axa holds 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 17,600 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.04% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). 10,000 were reported by Ancora Advsr Limited. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 82,728 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 22,426 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company accumulated 13,910 shares.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 67,762 shares to 158,870 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,193 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).