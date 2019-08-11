Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Held by Hl Financial Services Llc; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Nli International Raised Its Position by $627,680

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 17,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 468,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.70 million, up from 451,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 7.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 39,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 79,150 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 39,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 10.93M shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 15,626 shares. 848,639 are owned by Sei. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 989,657 shares. 10,137 are held by Fincl Engines Advisors Limited Liability. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 16,273 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 25 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 773 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Co has 65,940 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 115 shares. 1,224 were reported by Advisors Asset Management. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 48,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,480 shares to 60,880 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,950 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Etf (HYG) by 10,339 shares to 23,207 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Etf (FVD) by 19,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,195 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Etf.