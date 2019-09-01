Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Held by Centurylink Investment Management Company; Verizon (VZ) Holder Excalibur Management Has Upped Stake

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,394 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.77% or 52.92M shares. 86,038 are held by Albion Financial Grp Ut. Field & Main Financial Bank holds 1.18% or 21,182 shares. Putnam Fl Management Company invested in 141,382 shares. Thomas White Intll Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 21,133 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser accumulated 12,024 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 15.80 million shares or 1.02% of the stock. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bowen Hanes And Company Inc holds 0.15% or 57,325 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fincl Gp reported 113,925 shares. Cap Advsrs Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,352 shares. Cap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mraz Amerine & Assocs has 5,352 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.