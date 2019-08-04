Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Upped by Perigon Wealth Management Llc; Eii Capital Management Decreased American Campus Communities (ACC) Position as Share Price Declined

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 12,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 50,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 902,618 shares traded or 34.39% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 15.09M shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.14M for 25.44 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 496,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Amer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.05% or 273,305 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 48,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,110 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 5,077 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 178,382 shares. Endowment Mgmt LP holds 0.03% or 4,200 shares. Anchor Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 12,960 shares in its portfolio. Westpac owns 61,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Grp reported 1.88% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 109,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 86,500 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 70 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr (Treasuryaccess) by 4,926 shares to 13,907 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,734 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

