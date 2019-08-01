Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Upped by Hanson Mcclain Inc; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Market Valuation Rose, Endurant Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 4.34 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $156.64. About 37,618 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 156,927 shares to 52,268 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 143,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,376 shares, and cut its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,279 shares to 674,768 shares, valued at $97.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,845 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).