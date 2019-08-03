Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp; Five Below (FIVE) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Stake by $2.03 Million

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 84,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 78,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.23. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.60% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,428 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,525 shares to 216,748 shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

