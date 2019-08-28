Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Increased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; Premier Asset Managment Decreased Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $9.10 Million as Stock Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 14.11 million shares traded or 7.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 68,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $198.2. About 837,963 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 39.55 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability stated it has 120,399 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us holds 1.44% or 2.28 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Company has invested 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reaves W H And Com Inc holds 1.95M shares. F&V Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.29% or 156,791 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants accumulated 0.16% or 24,603 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt LP invested in 0.61% or 38,965 shares. At National Bank owns 25,383 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wespac Advsrs reported 52,532 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,684 shares. 164,070 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Fiera Cap accumulated 6,687 shares. Moreover, Bernzott has 0.99% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 138,434 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,365 shares to 15,270 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

