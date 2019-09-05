Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Boosted by Smith Moore & Company; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Hills Bank & Trust Company Upped by $1.96 Million Its Position

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 6.56 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 4.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,657 shares to 16,752 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,736 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 0.05% or 4,935 shares. Freestone Ltd Llc reported 112,603 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc holds 0% or 21,119 shares. Golub Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.19% or 37,146 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beech Hill accumulated 20,506 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd invested in 832,873 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp holds 1.61% or 53,421 shares. Amer Century stated it has 13.30M shares. Papp L Roy holds 0.07% or 6,952 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management holds 72,113 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us reported 2.28 million shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation invested in 59,188 shares. Cap Int Sarl holds 0.16% or 22,100 shares. Moreover, Interocean Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,717 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.