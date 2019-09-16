Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake by $4.75 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 94.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 131,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 8,080 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 139,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 1.80M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 103,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91 million, up from 90,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 5.85 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The 5 Tech Companies to Watch in 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,668 shares to 7,918 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,935 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 269,889 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quaker Capital Invests Ltd has 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.14% stake. Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Llc accumulated 8,713 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 589,823 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co. Horizon Invests Ltd holds 24,127 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 106,035 shares. Rothschild Inv Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,469 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 53.71M shares. Independent Invsts accumulated 26,352 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 1.62M shares. Heritage Investors reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). City holds 83,646 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Golub Limited Liability Corp has 39,374 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip Announces Completion of the Put Right Offer for its 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ctrip (CTRP): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) by 56,050 shares to 95,650 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).