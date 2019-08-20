Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Boosted by Nbt Bank N A; Gardner Russo & Gardner Holding in Wells Fargo (WFC) Has Decreased by $33.24 Million

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 692,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 12.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.19M, down from 13.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 14.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LONG-TERM BONDS ARE A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT AT ANYTHING CLOSE TO CURRENT RATES; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table)

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 862,737 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co accumulated 123,139 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Rockland Co reported 1.93% stake. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com owns 9,255 shares. 342,794 were accumulated by Regions Finance Corporation. Atria Invests owns 51,596 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Torray Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% or 261,141 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 179.90 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,867 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 606,178 shares. Carlson Capital Management reported 23,063 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability accumulated 7,024 shares. Narwhal Cap reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 254,904 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 17.10 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 19,257 shares. Amp Limited invested in 0.55% or 1.65M shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 4.25M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh has 0.54% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jefferies Group Inc Lc has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 4,603 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.34% stake. Wade G W & reported 48,531 shares. Bollard Limited Com reported 530,121 shares. 25,455 are held by Carderock Capital. Destination Wealth has 272,551 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,378 shares to 103,174 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,681 shares, and cut its stake in Midcap Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY).